South Africa/Namibia: Basetsana Switch Focus to Namibia Clash

Following their 3-0 win against Zimbabwe in the 2019 COSAFA U20 Championships the South AfricanU20 Women's National Team (Basetsana), will now switch their focus to Namibia who also managed to get 3 points in their opening match against Mozambique.

Basetsana held a little training session on Friday afternoon at NU2 Stadium, in Motherwell ahead of their second group A match on Saturday, 3 August 2019 against the brave warriors of Namibia at 14h00, Gelvandale Stadium.

"We are pleased with the girls performed against Zimbabwe, but we are focusing on Namibia now. We want them to build from yesterday's performance.

In training today we had the opportunity to sharpen up a few areas and focus more on set plays, while ensuring that the players who didn't play the full match managed to increase their level of fitness with a small sided game;"said Dludlu.

"I believe that if we continue following the fundamentals of the game, we can come away with the win tomorrow and some incredible goals; concluded Dludlu.