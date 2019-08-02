South Africa/Malawi: Ellis Names Starting 11 for Malawi, Makes Five Changes

2 August 2019
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis has announced her starting eleven for the clash against Malawi, and has made five changes.

Ellis has brought back captain Janine van Wyk in place of Bambanani Mbane.

In goals Andile Dlamini has made way for Kaylin Swart.

Robyn Moodaly - who last donned the Banyana Banyana jersey in the 2016 Rio Olympics - comes in for Mamello Makhabane, while Hilda Magaia and Ongeziwe Ndlangisa take the places of Ode Fulutudilu and Kholosa Biyana respectively.

Ndlangisa made her South African debut in the fixture against Comoros.

Tiisetso Makhubela keeps her place in central defence where she will partner with Van Wyk. Bongeka Gamede will continue at left back and Lebohang Ramalepe is at right back.

Moodaly will operate in midfield alongside Refiloe Jane, Ndlangisa and Busisiwe Ndimeni, while Amanda Mthandi and Hildah Magaia will play upfront.

Banyana Banyana take on Malawi in their second match of the 2019 COSAFA Women's Championship this afternoon (Friday, 2 August) at Wolfson Stadium.

Kickoff is at 15h30.

South Africa and Malawi are level on three points each in Group A, but the hosts have a better goal difference following their 17-0 victory over the Comoros Islands.

Madagascar is third with the Islanders fourth on the table - both are still to accumulate points.

Banyana Banyana XI vs Malawi

Kaylin Swart (GK), Lebohang Ramalepe, Janine van Wyk (c), Tiisetso Makhubela, Bongeka Gamede, Ongeziwe Ndlangisa, Robyn Moodaly, Refiloe Jane (c), Amanda Mthandi, Busisiwe Ndimeni, Hildah Magaia

Subs:

Andile Dlamini (GK), Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Noxolo Cesane, Ode Fulutudilu, Kholosa Biyana, Priscilla Pesa, Shange Sthembile, Mamello Makhabane

Head Coach: Desiree Ellis

Copyright © 2019 South African Football Association. All rights reserved.

