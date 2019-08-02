Liberia: President Weah Discusses Stolen Wealth Recovery With International Forensic Investigators

The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has reiterated his commitment to the fight against corruption, including recovering millions of United States Dollars siphoned from state coffers and treasured abroad by unscrupulous Liberians.

During his inaugural address and since, the Liberian Leader has repeatedly expressed his political will to fight corruption, which he describes as a pandemic crippling the growth and development of the Country and its people.

President Weah has also enunciated policies and taken radical actions, including dismissal and prosecution of public officials, aimed at protecting the public treasury and ending impunity against corrupt individuals.

He recently set up the Asset Investigation, Restitution and Recovery Team (AIRReT) to catalyze the fight against corruption.

In a meeting Thursday, August 1, 2019 with officials of the internationally acclaimed Grant Thornton, a professional forensic investigation firm, which is particularly specialized in asset-tracing and recovery, President Weah reaffirmed his burning desire to uncompromisingly fight corruption and those who practice it.

"I want to make sure that money stolen, laundered and smuggled out of this country is recovered and brought back to Liberia," he averred, adding that Liberia has so much resources to improve the living standard of all its people but this is hampered by corruption.

"I made a promise and will keep it," he said further. "My fight against corruption is not a witch hunt but a commitment to develop Liberia with its own resources and monies that were stolen from the Country."

President Weah assured the delegation from Grant Thornton of his Government's unbending commitment to partner with all anti-graft agencies for the recovery and restitution of millions of US Dollars stolen from Liberia.

Grant Thronton and the Government are expected to sign a partnership deal through the Asset Investigation, Restitution and Recovery Team under the supervision of Solicitor General Sayma Syrenius Cephus.

Mr. Kevin Hellard, the group's Head of Insolvency and Asset Recovery, expressed delight in helping Liberia to recover its stolen money.