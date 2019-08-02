Liberia: President Weah Suspends NBC Deputies

2 August 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has suspended with immediate two deputies at the National Bureau of Concession (NBC) for time indefinite.

Daddy Gibson, Deputy Director General for Administration and Nathaniel Bracewell, Deputy Director General for Concession at the National Bureau of Concession are suspended for Administrative reasons.

Their suspension was announced early Friday, August 2, 2019.

