South Africa: Three Arrested for Possession of Gems Worth R2 Million

Three suspects have been arrested for possession of stolen gems worth R2m, the Hawks in the Northen Cape said on Friday.

The suspects, aged between 26 and 39, were arrested following an operation by the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, Kuruman Stock Theft and Kuruman Public order police, said spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi in a statement.

"The suspects were arrested in a disruptive operation after information surfaced that they were peddling gems."

Mnisi said about 1 205 stones were seized from the suspects.

Investigations revealed that the gems which were valued at R2m, were stolen during a burglary at Kleinsee in March, Mnisi said.

The men are expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrate's Court on Monday, where they face charges of illegal possession of stolen property, in contravention of the Precious Stones Act.

Source: News24