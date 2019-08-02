Mozambique: Riot Police Graduates Will Go to Cabo Delgado

Maputo — Most of the graduates from the latest course for members of the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR - the Mozambican riot police) will be sent to the northern province of Cabo Delgado, which has been facing an insurgency by terrorist groups inspired by Islamic fundamentalism since October 2017.

Speaking on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the course, in Manhica district, in Maputo province, President Filipe Nyusi urged the graduates to defend national sovereignty, particularly in Cabo Delgado.

"Alongside the development and economic growth of a nation, there is naturally a trend to disturb the efforts to achieve sustainability", said Nyusi, cited by the independent television station STV. "Across the world, technique and science are used to face these threats, and that's why we have banked on training this specific force for intervention in complex situations".

"Your mission", he told the graduates, "is to guarantee the tranquillity of the population, and to dissuade people from committing all manner of crimes, including the criminals who are operating in the northern districts of Cabo Delgado".

He accused the insurgents of "cowardly attempting to compromise the construction of a bright future for Mozambican children".

The role of the defence and security forces, he stressed, "is to guarantee effective and lasting peace, and to contribute to the consolidation of multi-party democracy and harmonious coexistence".