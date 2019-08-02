Mozambique: Nyusi in Top Place On Ballot Paper

Maputo — The candidate of the ruling Frelimo Party, Filipe Nyusi, who is running for a second term of office, will occupy the top position on the ballot paper for the Mozambican presidential election, scheduled for 15 October.

The Constitutional Council, the highest body in matters of constitutional and electoral law, on Thursday, in the presence of representatives of the candidates, drew lots for positions on the ballot paper.

Following Nyusi on the ballot paper will be Daviz Simango, Mayor of Beira, and leader of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM). In third position will be Ossufo Momade, leader of the former rebel movement Renamo, while the fourth slot will be occupied by Mario Albino of AMUSI (Action of the United Movement for All-round Salvation).

Representatives of Frelimo, the MDM and AMUSI all attended the ceremony, but Renamo did not send anyone. Both the Frelimo and MDM ceremonies expressed satisfaction at their place on the ballot paper, while the AMUSI representative refused to speak to the press.

Meanwhile, Frelimo may be in difficulty with some of its candidates for the provincial assembly elections. Renamo is demanding that the heads of the Frelimo lists (and hence candidates for provincial governor) in four provinces should be disqualified, because they are registered as voters in other provinces. The Frelimo candidates affected are:

1. Judite Massengele, candidate for governor of Niassa province, whom Renamo says is registered in Nampula; 2. Manuel Rodrigues, candidate for governor of Nampula, but registered in Manica; 3. Francisca Tomas, candidate for governor of Manica, but registered in Niassa; 4. Julio Parruque, candidate for governor of Maputo province, but registered in Cabo Delgado.

The law on the election of provincial assemblies states that candidates must be resident in the province, while the law on voter registration states that citizens may only register in the places where they live.