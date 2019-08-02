Mozambique: Renamo Members Join Police Force

Maputo — Ten former guerrillas from Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, on Friday joined the country's police force, as a result of the agreements reached between President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade.

The ceremony welcoming the ten took place at the Maputo headquarters of the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR - the riot police), and was witnessed by high ranking police officers.

The General Commander of the police, Bernardino Rafael, presided at the ceremony, and asked all police officers to work with the new recruits so that they can master police science.

"We have to insert these colleagues into police matters", said Rafael. "They will receive training to learn the statutes of the police. They will have to learn the minimum requirements in a short time, and they will have to master the doctrine of the Mozambican police force".

Rafael said this training will take at least 45 days. "We will all be teachers of these colleagues", he added, "when they are on their police missions to guarantee public order and security. We have to teach them without fear. These brothers are now part of the police force".

The representative of the ten recruits from Renamo, Brigadier Lacson Saule Laina, said they are ready to comply and ensure compliance with the norms that govern the police. "We put ourselves at your disposal to comply with all the orders that are given to us", he declared.