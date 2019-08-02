Uganda: Dr Nyanzi Sentenced to 18 Months in Jail

The Makerere University Research fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi was on Friday sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of cyber harassment in connection to harassing President Museveni and insulting his late mother.

She was expected to receive her sentence via audio visual link (video -conferencing), but the session turned disorderly when Dr Nyanzi started undressing on the camera and insulting the trial magistrate, Ms Gladys Kamasanyu.

Dr Nyanzi was sentenced in absentia after the warders whisked her away from the camera. While sentencing Dr Nyanzi, the magistrate held that a 18-month jail term would be sufficient for her, but since she has already spent nine month on remand, she will now be in Luzira prison for the next nine months.

Ms Kamasanyu said the cyber harassment crime that Dr Nyanzi was found guilty of, is on the rise and therefore there is need to curb the crime.

She also noted that a fine will not occasion any impact on the unremorseful convict who posted a vulgar poem attacking the person of the president

This sentence, however, provoked Dr Nyanzi's sympathizers inside the court room to turn rowdy, insulting the magistrate and throwing water bottles to her.

The situation was controlled by police officers who intervened and started arresting the unruly Dr Nyanzi sympathizers.