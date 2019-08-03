Nigeria: Shi'ite Protest - Buhari Sends Delegation to Family of Killed DCP

PRESIDENT Muham-madu Buhari yesterday sent a three-man delegation from the Presidency to pay condolence visit to the family of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar, who was killed during the protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shi'ites.

The shi'ites were protesting to compel the Federal Government to free their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention since December 2015.

The delegation included State Chief of Protocol to the President, Ambassador Abdullahi Lawal Kazuare, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu and Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to the President, Seriki Abba.

The delegation was received by Usman Belel, elder brother of the late Cop, who is also a commissioner of police.

The widow of late Umar, Busrah was also on hand to receive the delegation.

Besides Umar, Precious Owolabi, a Corp member serving with Channels Television in Abuja, was hit by stray bullet, which eventually led to his death.

DCP Umar, was in charge of Operations at the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.