Rwanda: Over 100 Karate Players Receive Training From Japanese Masters

A total of 140 Rwandan karate players are receiving training on the fundamentals of the game from experts belonging to the Japan Karate Association (JKA), one of the most influential karate organizations in the world.
Happening at the NPC Gymnasium in Kigali, the training started Friday evening and will be climaxing on Sunday, equipping both young and senior players with basic techniques of the game.
According to Theogene Uwayo, president of the Rwanda Karate Federation (Ferwaka), the seminar is meant to reinforce fundamentals of the game, which he says is a very important aspect for its development in Rwanda.
"We brought these experts from Japan so that we can draw lessons from the very source of the game. JKA is so strong on fundamentals of the game, that is why we need them," he said.
The team of JKA instructors is led by karate expert Kamino Masaru (7th Dan). It is the third time that Kamino is delivering training to karate players in Rwanda.
