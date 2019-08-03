Nigeria: We Are Not Charging N12,000 for Mobile App - Nigeria Police

The Police have said that they have no plan to attach charges to the use of services bordering on emergency crime reportage through the use of Police-VGS Mobile-App by Nigerians.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the disclosure followed a publication in one of the national dailies on August 2 captioned "Nigeria Police Demand N12,000 to use Emergency App".

Mr Mba, a deputy commissioner of police, said the mobile-app was still undergoing internal-test, adding that the Force was working out modalities on how Nigerians could benefit from its use without charges.

He said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, had directed the Management of Vigiscope Nigeria Limited to expunge the payment option on the app.

The FPRO said the IGP called for strict adherence to the original terms of reference.

According to him, the IGP has further directed a comprehensive investigation and forensic audit of all accounts concerning the alleged payment of subscription by some Nigerians.

He pledged the commitment of the Force to continue to partner with relevant private entities in evolving technologically driven solutions towards addressing security challenges in the country.

"Such partnership must be done taking into cognizance statutes guiding the Force, the overriding interest of the public and International Best Practices," he said. (NAN)