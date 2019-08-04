Kenya: Safety of Kenyans in El Paso Confirmed After Mass Shooting

Photo: Google Maps
Google Maps satellite view of the scene of the El Paso shooting.
4 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Former 800m Olympics champion, Paul Ereng, who is a resident Texas, El Paso has said all Kenyans he knows in the area are safe in the wake of the killing of 20 people by a gunman at a Walmart store on Saturday.

According to Ereng, the store is frequented by many Kenyans living in Texas.

"Thanks God we are safe. This is my mall. We pray and at the same time we are very sad for those who have lost life and those injured. This is a very sad day here in El Paso," Ereng told Daily Nation Sports Editor, Elias Makori, by phone.

SHOOTING

Track champions James Saruni and Emmanuel Korir are Ereng's charges at UTEP and they are safe.

Ereng said they usually shop at the mall where the shooting took place.

The suspect in the deadly shootings at the shopping complex has been identified as Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, three sources told CNN.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody after he surrendered to the police outside the Walmart.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
