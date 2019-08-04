Angola: Amputee Football Champions Rewarded With Homes

Photo: Angola Press Agency
Secretary of State Carlos Almeida delivering the keys for the houses.
4 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Players of Angola national amputee football team, who won the gold medal of the Amputee Football World Cup held in 2018, in Mexico, were rewarded with homes at a housing project in Luanda.

The delivery ceremony was led by the Secretary of State for Sports, Carlos Almeida, witnessed by the National Sports Director, Nicolau Daniel, and general secretary of the Angolan Paralympic Committee, António da Luz.

The delegation of players integrated by the goalkeepersA Jesus Mateus, Sebastião Cacumba, defenders Francisco Amaro, Celestino António, Neves Undungo , Jesus Morais, midfilders Hilário Cafula, Laurindo Lucamba, and strikers,Heno Guilherme, José Candeeiro, Sabino Joaquim and João Chiquinte. The technical team also received homes.

