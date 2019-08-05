Sudanese Factions Sign Power-Sharing Deal

Sudan's pro-democracy movement has inked a landmark power-sharing deal with the country's ruling military council. The move paves the way to civilian rule following April's overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan's army rulers and protest leaders on Sunday signed an agreement on a constitutional declaration that is expected to lead to civilian rule following the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.

The deal was signed after months of negotiations between the ruling military council and the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC), which has led a countrywide protest movement.

Sharing power

Protest leader Ahmed Rabie and the deputy head of the military council General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo signed the declaration at a ceremony in Khartoum attended by African Union and Ethiopian mediators.

The declaration builds on a landmark July power-sharing deal and provides for a joint civilian-military ruling body to oversee the formation of a transitional civilian government and parliament to govern for a three-year transition period.

The deal empowers the AFC to name the prime minister, giving the coalition two-thirds of the seats in Sudan's Legislative Council, Ibtisam Senhoury, a member of the technical committee that drew up the declaration, said on Saturday.

(AP, AFP, Reuters)