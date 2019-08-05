Tanzania: Two Killed As SA Plane Crashes in Tanzania

4 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

Two project directors were killed when a light aircraft registered in South Africa crashed in Tanzania on Saturday, the company said on Sunday.

"U Dream Global: Cape to Cairo Challenge is devastated to report that there has been an accident of the flight support aircraft and that the Project Directors, Des Werner and Werner Froneman, have lost their lives," a short statement on their Facebook page said.

"No one else was involved in the accident. We kindly request everybody's understanding at this incredibly difficult time.

"Our love and thoughts go to Des and Werner's friends and families."

U Dream Global is a programme founded by Megan Werner, the daughter of Des Werner, to promote and facilitate innovation among young people.

Their vision was to build and fly a plane from Cape to Cairo.

Condolences were pouring in after the statement was posted.

On July 8, the team of teens landed safely in Cairo.

Spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Manyela confirmed the tragedy.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Tanzania
Southern Africa
East Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Davido Is Now The Most Viewed Nigerian Artist On YouTube
Davido Is Now The Most Viewed Nigerian Artist On YouTube

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.