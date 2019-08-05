Kenya: One Dead, Several Injured in Kiambu Flats Fire

Kiambu — At least one person is dead and several others injured after a fire broke out at a residential flat in Kiambu, just next to Ridgeways Mall.

"One person is dead, and we have others who have been rushed to hospital," a senior police officer briefed about the incident told Capital FM News.

The Sunday morning fire was swiftly put out t by Nairobi County Fire Brigade and those injured rushed to hospital by the Kenya Red Cross personnel.

"Fire incident reported at Kiambu flats next to Naivas Ridges Mall, Kiambu. Nairobi county fire brigade and E-plus ambulance activated," the Kenya Red Cross tweeted.