Kenya: Migne Wants 'Anfield Atmosphere' At Kasarani

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has asked fans to turn out in large numbers when the team takes on Tanzania's Taifa Stars in the return leg of the African nations Championship (CHAN) first round return leg at Kasarani on Sunday evening.

Referring to European champions Liverpool, Migne has asked the fans to fill up Kasarani and create a charging atmosphere especially after the Football Kenya Federation lowered gate charges for the tie to a flat rate of Sh100.

"I would like the fans to come out and support us. Liverpool is a good example; They are the European champions but their fans are one of the best in the world. Every time they are with the team even when it's difficult, I would like the same for us. I would like to see lots of fans and a full stadium if it's possible," the French tactician stated.

Having picked up a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Dar es Salaam last weekend, Stars will need a win to go through to the second qualifying round against Sudan.

A 0-0 draw will take the game to penalties while a scoring draw will see the Tanzanians go through.

Migne is hopeful that his team, can find a good balance between offense and defense, to avoid conceding and ensure they score as well.

"I hope we will be able to win before penalties. We have worked on it, to try and develop a better offensive link up. It is not so bad and we have improved since 10 days ago. Now we have to confirm," the tactician noted.

He added; "It will be necessary to remain compact defensively but also to find a good balance offensively."

Meanwhile, midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has also urged fans to come out in large numbers and support the team, promising they will do their best.

"When we played in Tanzania, whenever they attacked, their fans were always in their voices urging them on. We hope that we can also have the same at home. The 12th man will be very vital for us. We will go there and do our best and win," Isuza added.

Kenya has never qualified for the CHAN tournament but Migne is confident his side can pick up a result and push for a first ever qualification.