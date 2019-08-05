Kenya: You Have a Child With Any Top Leader? Tell Sonko to Help You Expose Them

opinion

Nairobi — Days after lifting the lid off a secret affair between former Kibra MP the late Ken Okoth, the ever-controversial Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is now calling on ladies with children born out of wedlock with politicians and other prominent personalities in the society to share details with him for exposure.

"When sending details on which MP, Senator, Governor, Businessman has impregnated you remember to send his full names and the position he holds plus any photos or videos of those happy moments so that we expose them," wrote Sonko on his Facebook page on Sunday, drawing hundreds of comments of supporters who cheered him on.

The controversial Governor said that the exposes are aimed at ending the trend of having men who impregnate ladies and abandon them.

Sonko issued two mobile numbers (0722886600/ 0739555555) where women are to report the cases.

"If you are a male leader and you don't want a child use protection, we must speak for the majority voiceless women in this country including orphans, widows, divorcees, single mothers and all the so-called slay queens," Sonko wrote, days after making controversial statements at the funeral service of Okoth in Kibra, where he said he was a witness to his secret affair with Ann Thumbi alias Anita--the nominated County Assembly Member for Nairobi.

"I knew they had an affair and they had a baby. That lady and her baby must be recognized," Sonko said at the funeral service, remarks that are now the talk of town.

Anita and her five-year-old son had been blocked from taking part in Okoth's funeral until she moved to court where she obtained orders allowing her to extract DNA samples before his body is interred.

The court order also allowed her son to take part in Okoth's burial or cremation but to Anita's shock, Okoth was cremated on Saturday morning in their absence.

The case in which she is seeking to have her son included as one of the beneficiaries in Okoth's property is still pending in court.

And Sonko is now emerging as the 'Messiah' for ladies likely to experience such scenarios, and he is even willing to help desperate women get DNA tests one of their children to prove paternity.

The city Governor dismissed leaders and people who criticized him for disclosing Okoth's secret affair.

According to Sonko, Anita met Okoth in 2013 when she was a nurse at Sonko Rescue Team and "that is when they started going out."

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo are among leaders who posted on their pages condemning Sonko's utterances, saying he was looking for Bonga points or mileage

"If speaking the truth is what you call political Bonga points. Let it be," said Sonko in telling them off.