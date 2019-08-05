Kenya: More Than Ten MPs From Kisii Region Vow Support for Ruto

4 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onyancha

Kisii — At least 10 Members of Parliament from Kisii, led by North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko pledged support for Deputy President William Ruto if he vies for the top seat in 2022.

Speaking at Igare Seventh Day Adventist church on Saturday, the MPs said Ruto had displayed leadership skills and was development-oriented, compared him with others who have shown interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term.

"We are not blinded by anything when we decided to support him, it is only that DP Ruto comes forth as the best alternative to succeed President Uhuru by virtue of what he can do for this country and us as a community," said Nyamoko.

He said Omogusii stands to immensely benefit should they solidly stand behind his quest for the presidency.

South Mogirango MP Syvenus Osoro said the legisMPs urge Kisii residents to support DP Ruto come 2022

At least 10 members of parliament led by North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko have set a movement said to back the Deputy President is solely based on his development credentials.

Speaking at Igare SDA, the MPs urged the residents to support the deputy president come 2022.

"We are not blinded by anything when we decided to support him, it is only that DP Ruto comes forth as the best alternative to succeed President Uhuru by virtue of what he can do for this country and us as a community," said Nyamoko.

He said Omogusii stands to immensely benefit should he solidly stand behind his quest for the presidency.

South Mogirango MP Syvenus Osoro said the legislators from Kisii region are ready to support Ruto.

The MPs who are from different political parties said they had not "come across a strong candidate hence the need for residents to support Ruto."

The MPs have been touring various parts of Kiii and Nyamira counties preaching DP Ruto's presidency in recent weeks.

Other leaders present were Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Vincent Kemosi,(west Mugirango), Alfer Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Innocent Obiri (Bobasi) Ezekiel Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba), Martius Robi (Kuria West) and Oroo Oyioka (Bonchari).

The MPs who are from different political parties say they have not come Across a strong candidate and therefore ask residents to vote Ruto.

The MPs have been crisscrossing various parts of Kisii and Nyamira counties preaching DP Ruto's presidency in recent weeks.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Davido Is Now The Most Viewed Nigerian Artist On YouTube
Davido Is Now The Most Viewed Nigerian Artist On YouTube

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.