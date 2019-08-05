Kenya: Polycarp Igathe Dumps Equity Bank and Kenyans Are Amazed

Equity Bank Managing Director Polycarp Igathe has rejoined Vivo Energy as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Igathe will assume his new role from September 1, barely a year after joining the lender.
"I am pleased to announce that Polycarp Igathe will rejoin Vivo Energy as the Executive vice president Sales and Marketing, a newly created role that is being added to the Vivo Executive Management (VEM)," Vivo Energy CEO Christian Chammas said in a statement.
In his new role, Igathe will be responsible for sales and marketing across the group.
Igathe was first named as Equity Bank's Chief Commercial Officer in May 2018. The appointment came four months after he quit as Nairobi Deputy Governor citing lack of trust with his boss Mike Sonko.
He was promoted to the Equity MD position in September.
Igathe was the Vivo Energy Kenya MD before resigning to join politics.
His latest move sent Kenyans on Twitter into a frenzy, with many terming him a lucky guy whom "employment looks for."
Some of us are seeking employment whereas employment is seeking Polycarp Igathe.
- jeff_Elvtwin (@JElvtwin) August 2, 2019
I pray to be as fortunate as one of these guys. Polycarp Igathe, Julius Kipngetich
Able to resign at breakfast and have another job by lunch time pic.twitter.com/WmyOGZkhph
- just STEVE !!! (@just_STEVE___) August 2, 2019
Alafu Polycarp Igathe aanze story za "create employment, don't just wait to be employed.." pic.twitter.com/6UaDee81tf
- A.F. Abbott (@MrPhyc) August 2, 2019
Next year time like now,Nairobi governor Sonko reappoints polycarp igathe as Nairobi county deputy governor
- @nicky🇰🇪 (@Dennoh0) August 2, 2019
Polycarp Igathe has left Equity Bank and rejoined Vivo Energy.
Damn this guy change jobs like baby diapers 🙊 pic.twitter.com/EAvUmHX4A9
- JOE MUHAHAMI (@Muhahami) August 2, 2019
The rate at which Polycarp Igathe is switching jobs makes us wonder what he studied at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/PmBjZ9hoKf
- Kevoh Alexis (@kevinkarobia1) August 2, 2019
Polycarp Igathe can switch employers at will, you try switching employers yearly, and in your next job interview utaskia "You don't seem loyal to your employers, 4 jobs in 2 years? why should we hire you? What guarantee can you give that you won't leave before the year closes". pic.twitter.com/hu4WDDksTy
- Lazooj (@Lazooj) August 2, 2019
"Polycarp Igathe" somebody once told me up there the top of the pyramid they are very few and lonely never be surprised when an individual heads multiple organizations and grace all events invited
- erick odhis (@erickodhis) August 2, 2019
Kwani Polycarp Igathe anakuanga na Rocket science degree?
- John Muse (@John__muse) August 2, 2019
