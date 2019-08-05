Kenya: Bahati, Diana Reveal Gender of Their Unborn Baby Number Two

Gospel singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua have revealed that their unborn baby is a boy.

The celebrity couple made the revelation on Saturday during a baby shower organized by the mellow-voiced singer.

The white and gold themed affair held at a city hotel was only attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

"#GenderRevealed IT'S A BABY BOY. Glory to Jesus... Let's All Congratulate @diana_marua As she's to Give Birth Any Time Now," Bahati wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

My God YOU'RE TOO GOOD OHH!!! My #GenderReveal and #BabyShower will forever be cherished. It was a beautiful Day today. Babe, @bahatikenya you out did yourself and not a day goes by without realizing how Favoured I am, thank you for loving me unconditionally and showing it everyday!!! IT'S A BABY BOY AND OH BABY, I WISH YOU KNEW HOW MUCH YOU ARE LOVED ❤❤❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by Signora Bahati ♥️ (@diana_marua) on Aug 3, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT

Up to this point, the couple had kept the baby's gender a secret. Bahati also said they expect their baby boy in less than five days.

In May, Bahati announced that the family was expecting their second child.

The couple has a daughter, Heaven Bahati, and an adopted child Morgan. Bahati has another child, Mueni Bahati, from a past relationship.

View this post on Instagram

My Heart is FULL! Thank you God for giving me the Best. The beautiful cake was baked and set up by my girl at @nishasurbankitchen spongy, fresh, tasty and creamy 😋 Baby already has sweet taste buds. Thank you my love @nishasurbankitchen 🎂🥂🥰❤ #GenderReveal #BabyShower #MyDay #IamBlessed 💃

A post shared by Signora Bahati ♥️ (@diana_marua) on Aug 4, 2019 at 3:07am PDT