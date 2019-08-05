Kenya: Bahati, Diana Reveal Gender of Their Unborn Baby Number Two

Gospel singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua have revealed that their unborn baby is a boy.
The celebrity couple made the revelation on Saturday during a baby shower organized by the mellow-voiced singer.
The white and gold themed affair held at a city hotel was only attended by the couple's family members and close friends.
"#GenderRevealed IT'S A BABY BOY. Glory to Jesus... Let's All Congratulate @diana_marua As she's to Give Birth Any Time Now," Bahati wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
My God YOU'RE TOO GOOD OHH!!! My #GenderReveal and #BabyShower will forever be cherished. It was a beautiful Day today. Babe, @bahatikenya you out did yourself and not a day goes by without realizing how Favoured I am, thank you for loving me unconditionally and showing it everyday!!! IT'S A BABY BOY AND OH BABY, I WISH YOU KNEW HOW MUCH YOU ARE LOVED ❤❤❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
A post shared by Signora Bahati ♥️ (@diana_marua) on Aug 3, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT
Up to this point, the couple had kept the baby's gender a secret. Bahati also said they expect their baby boy in less than five days.
In May, Bahati announced that the family was expecting their second child.
The couple has a daughter, Heaven Bahati, and an adopted child Morgan. Bahati has another child, Mueni Bahati, from a past relationship.
My Heart is FULL! Thank you God for giving me the Best. The beautiful cake was baked and set up by my girl at @nishasurbankitchen spongy, fresh, tasty and creamy 😋 Baby already has sweet taste buds. Thank you my love @nishasurbankitchen 🎂🥂🥰❤ #GenderReveal #BabyShower #MyDay #IamBlessed 💃
A post shared by Signora Bahati ♥️ (@diana_marua) on Aug 4, 2019 at 3:07am PDT
Read the original article on Nairobi News.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.