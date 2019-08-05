Kenya: Bahati, Diana Reveal Gender of Their Unborn Baby Number Two

4 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Gospel singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua have revealed that their unborn baby is a boy.

The celebrity couple made the revelation on Saturday during a baby shower organized by the mellow-voiced singer.

The white and gold themed affair held at a city hotel was only attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

"#GenderRevealed IT'S A BABY BOY. Glory to Jesus... Let's All Congratulate @diana_marua As she's to Give Birth Any Time Now," Bahati wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

My God YOU'RE TOO GOOD OHH!!! My #GenderReveal and #BabyShower will forever be cherished. It was a beautiful Day today. Babe, @bahatikenya you out did yourself and not a day goes by without realizing how Favoured I am, thank you for loving me unconditionally and showing it everyday!!! IT'S A BABY BOY AND OH BABY, I WISH YOU KNEW HOW MUCH YOU ARE LOVED ❤❤❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by Signora Bahati ♥️ (@diana_marua) on Aug 3, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT

Up to this point, the couple had kept the baby's gender a secret. Bahati also said they expect their baby boy in less than five days.

In May, Bahati announced that the family was expecting their second child.

The couple has a daughter, Heaven Bahati, and an adopted child Morgan. Bahati has another child, Mueni Bahati, from a past relationship.

View this post on Instagram

My Heart is FULL! Thank you God for giving me the Best. The beautiful cake was baked and set up by my girl at @nishasurbankitchen spongy, fresh, tasty and creamy 😋 Baby already has sweet taste buds. Thank you my love @nishasurbankitchen 🎂🥂🥰❤ #GenderReveal #BabyShower #MyDay #IamBlessed 💃

A post shared by Signora Bahati ♥️ (@diana_marua) on Aug 4, 2019 at 3:07am PDT

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Entertainment
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Davido Is Now The Most Viewed Nigerian Artist On YouTube
Davido Is Now The Most Viewed Nigerian Artist On YouTube

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.