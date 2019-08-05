Kenya: Waititu Inspects Projects, Plans to Chair Meetings Outside County Offices

3 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Simon Ciuri

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu inspected projects in the county on Saturday, two days after being released from Industrial Area Remand Prison.

The governor inspected the ongoing construction at Wangige Level Four Hospital and Kikuyu market. The construction of the market is partly funded by the World Bank.

The governor said he will chair a meeting on Wednesday at a place of his choice but not county headquarters.

Mr Waititu has been barred from office for the duration of the case involving the irregular procurement of a Sh588 million tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads to bitumen standard.

This follows last week's ruling by Justice Mumbi Ngugi affecting county bosses charged with economic crimes.

In the ruling, Justice Ngugi held that governors, just like other civil servants, should step aside once charged with criminal offences and their roles taken over by their deputies for the duration of the trial.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.