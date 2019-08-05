Kenya: Waititu Inspects Projects, Plans to Chair Meetings Outside County Offices

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu inspected projects in the county on Saturday, two days after being released from Industrial Area Remand Prison.
The governor inspected the ongoing construction at Wangige Level Four Hospital and Kikuyu market. The construction of the market is partly funded by the World Bank.
The governor said he will chair a meeting on Wednesday at a place of his choice but not county headquarters.
Mr Waititu has been barred from office for the duration of the case involving the irregular procurement of a Sh588 million tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads to bitumen standard.
This follows last week's ruling by Justice Mumbi Ngugi affecting county bosses charged with economic crimes.
In the ruling, Justice Ngugi held that governors, just like other civil servants, should step aside once charged with criminal offences and their roles taken over by their deputies for the duration of the trial.
Read the original article on Nairobi News.
