Tanzania Plane Crash Scene Still Cordoned Pending Aviation Experts' Probe

4 August 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Robert Kakwesi

Tabora — The place where a plane crashed Saturday killing two South African nationals will continue to be under police cordon, pending arrival of aviation experts for investigations.

Sikonge District Commissioner Peres Magiri said police cordoned the area immediately after the accident and that bodies of the deceased were taken to Tabora Regional Hospital, Kitete.

Mr Magiri said the deceased were identified as Desmond Roy Werner (58) who was the pilot and Mr Werner Frederick Froneman (36) from Durban in South Africa.

The duo was flying a 900 kilo plane made in Russia hired from a South African organisation.

"Security will be relaxed after aviation experts from Dar es Salaam have arrived at the scene in Mahompa Village, Igigwa Ward in Sikonge District and completed investigations," he said.

Witnesses of the Saturday, August 3, 2019 accident said the plane made several rounds before crashing and catching fire.

Efforts to fight the fire using water and tree leaves in order to rescue people aboard were in vein.

"It was difficult to go close to the burning plane, but we did everything possible to rescue people on board," said Mkambozi Kasembo, a resident of Igigwa.

Another resident, Itobelo Nhungami said the plane was seen flying left and right before crashing.

According to the DC, the plane was flying to Malawi from Tabora.

