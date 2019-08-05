Nigerian Driver Shot Dead in South Africa

4 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigerian Union, South Africa, on Sunday confirmed the untimely death of Benjamin Okoronkwo, a 43-year-old Taxify driver from Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The union said in a statement by its Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Ikele Odefa, that he was shot dead by unknown assailants at about 3 a.m. on August 3, in his car.

According to the statement e-mailed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Nigerian Union South Africa has visited the scene of the ugly incident and later went to open a case of murder at Mofartview Police Station in Johannesburg south cluster.

Mr Odefa said the deceased is survived by two children and a wife.

He said the union was calling yet again on law enforcement to investigate his murder and whoever was involved should be prosecuted. (NAN)

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.