Kenya: Kikuyu Women Leaders Back Kenyatta, Odinga Unity

The Kikuyu Council of Elders women's wing have thrown their weight behind President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The women drawn from Kiambu, Murang'a, Nyeri, Nyandarua and Kirinyaga counties said they will not tolerate politicians who insult President Kenyatta.

HANDSHAKE

They said they will continue to support the handshake between the two leaders, which they said, was meant to heal the nation after the animosity and hatred brought by the 2017 elections.

The more than 300 women praised the good working relationship between Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

"Since the March 2019 handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, the country has enjoyed peace and economic development," said the chairperson, Ms Lucy Wamuyu Kiboi.

"President Kenyatta is the symbol of unity and must be respected by all politicians. Those who are abusing the Head of State want to cause chaos by their reckless statements," said Ms Kiboi.

The women spoke at Kunste Hotel in Nakuru on Saturday where they held prayers for the nation.

"We are happy the two leaders are united in the fight against corruption and we shall continue to support them until they accomplish their mission," she added.

UNITY

They said the first handshake between Mr Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto in 2013 restored peace in the Rift Valley.

"The second handshake is meant to bring unity and economic stability and fight corruption which is like a cancer eating our country," said Ms Kiboi.

Ms Mary Wacuka Kinyua the chairperson of women in Nyeri County said their support to the two leaders is aimed at ensuring the Big Four Agenda objectives are met.

They cautioned sole leaders against insulting the President on social media.

While in Murang'a recently, President Kenyatta blasted the governors for demanding for more money saying his government will not add more money to Sh316 billion which was allocated by the National Assembly.

RESPECT

Ms Margaret Wanjiku who is the chairperson of women wing in Kiambu said they were unhappy with leaders insulting the President and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

"The President and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta deserve respect," said Ms Wanjiku.

Ms Sarah Wanjiku Munge from Kiambu County said those insulting the President want to divert his energies from the fight against corruption.

Ms Wambui Kiromo urged Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga to extend the handshake to the rest of the communities.