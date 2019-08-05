Nigeria Unfair to Igbo 50 Years After Civil War - Chimamanda Adichie

Asaba — Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie has faulted the structural arrangement of the country, saying that other sections of the country have treated the Igbo race irrationally 50 years after the civil war ended.
She spoke, on Sunday, shortly after planting a tree at the Nelson Mandela Gardens, Asaba, Delta, where Nigeria's environmentalist and Conqueror of the Sahara Desert, Dr Newton Jibunoh received her.
Her words: "I think we should have a sort of Truth and Reconciliation Committee in this country, not just to address Biafra, which should be a central part of it, because it is impossible to understand Nigeria without understanding her history from around 1965 to 1970."
"For Nigeria to thrive as a nation, we have to acknowledge the truth. In Asaba for instance, brutal massacres happened during the war and not yet acknowledged and so a lot still needs to be done, let us just air our history, sometimes all people need to hear is sorry.
"There are houses in Port Harcourt today that were named abandoned properties and were illegally taken from their owners. There were people who lost everything they owned and just given a tiny amount to start all over. That is injustice that has not been addressed," she said.
The author asserted, "Acknowledging our history does not mean we will have to divide Nigeria AND dissent does not mean treason."
Vanguard
Read the original article on Vanguard.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.