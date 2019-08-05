Nigeria: Stay Off Rivers, Wike Warns 'RevolutionNow' Protesters

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike yesterday warned those intending to participate in the Sowore-planned 'RevolutionNow' protest to stay off the state.
Wike, in a statement by his spokesman, Simeon Nwakaudu, said Rivers State was not part of the protest and whatever illegal agenda it sought to pursue.
The governor said: "Rivers State does not subscribe to what the 'RevolutionNow' protest represents and Rivers State is not part of the protest".
He directed the security agencies in the state to arrest anybody involved in the protest and prosecute him/her.
Wike urged parents to ensure that their children were not misled by agents of the march to participate in the illegal protest.
"All council chairmen are directed to be at alert. If they suspect any illegal gathering, they should report to the security agencies for immediate action", Wike said.
Read the original article on Daily Trust.
