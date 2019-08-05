Sudan: Dr. Amin - Two Sides Agreed On Most Items in Constitutional Document

FCC leader Ahmed Rabee and Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’ hold copies of the Constitutional Declaration during the signing ceremony in Khartoum.

Khartoum — The leading figure in the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Amin, pointed out that the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change have achieved Reached agreement on most of the constitutional document items during their meeting that has lasted for long hours at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, under the auspices of the joint African mediation.

He said in a press statement that the Sudanese people would hear good news in the coming days regarding formation of the civil transitional government.

Dr. Al-Amin has regretted the recent incidents in Al-Obeid in which a dear group of youths have martyred.

He referred to the measures taken by the Transitional Military Council, describing these measures as a good start to halt such acts which have claimed dear lives.