Sudan Generals, Protest Leaders Agree On Constitutional Declaration

Photo: Sudan News Agency/Radio Dabanga
FCC leader Ahmed Rabee and Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’ hold copies of the Constitutional Declaration during the signing ceremony in Khartoum.
3 August 2019
Radio France Internationale

Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders reached "full agreement" on the constitutional declaration, the African Union said on Saturday, paving the way for a transition to civilian rule.

The constitutional declaration is complementary to the power-sharing deal signed on 17 July, intended to form a joint civilian-military ruling body which will oversee the formation of a civilian parliament to govern for a three-year transition period.

The agreement comes after prolonged negotiations between Sudan's ruling military council and leaders of the protest movement which toppled veteran leader Omar al-Bashir in April.

"I am announcing to the Sudanese, African and international public opinion that the two delegations have fully agreed on the constitutional declaration," AU mediator Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt told reporters.

He said meetings will be held to work out the technical details of the deal and discuss the formal signing ceremony.

After the announcement, the generals immediately left the hall where the negotiations were held in Khartoum. Protest leaders remained to answer journalists' questions.

"We agreed on sensitive issues related to security and independence of the judiciary and the powers of the cabinet as well as the ruling sovereign council," said protest leader Ibrahim al-Amin.

Under the agreement, the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Force will report to the head of the armed forces.

The protest movement has long blamed the irregulars of the powerful RSF, whose commander General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo is deputy head of the ruling military council, for violence against demonstrators.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

