Sudan: Ambassador Derer - Constitutional Document Paves Way for Establishing State of Law

Photo: Sudan News Agency/Radio Dabanga
FCC leader Ahmed Rabee and Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’ hold copies of the Constitutional Declaration during the signing ceremony in Khartoum.
4 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The envoy of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, ambassador Ahmed Derer, pointed out that the constitutional document signed on Sunday by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) And the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change will pave the way for a transitional period in which inclusive and permanent peace will be realized.

In his address after the signing of the constitutional declaration at the Friendship Hall, ambassador Derer said that Sudanese people with their rich and deeply rooted history are working to establish a civil and democratic rule and a state of law and equality.

He affirmed the keenness of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, that security and stability prevails in Sudan, adding that Abiy Ahmed loves and respects the Sudanese people and wishes progress and stability for them.

He said that the Africans are capable to solve their problems by themselves, indicating stability in Sudan is important for the stability of the continent.

Ambassador Derer hoped that the name of Sudan will be removed from the countries sponsoring terrorism, calling for intensifying the diplomatic work in this regard.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.