Sudan: Ambassador Derer - Constitutional Document Paves Way for Establishing State of Law

FCC leader Ahmed Rabee and Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’ hold copies of the Constitutional Declaration during the signing ceremony in Khartoum.

Khartoum — The envoy of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, ambassador Ahmed Derer, pointed out that the constitutional document signed on Sunday by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) And the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change will pave the way for a transitional period in which inclusive and permanent peace will be realized.

In his address after the signing of the constitutional declaration at the Friendship Hall, ambassador Derer said that Sudanese people with their rich and deeply rooted history are working to establish a civil and democratic rule and a state of law and equality.

He affirmed the keenness of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, that security and stability prevails in Sudan, adding that Abiy Ahmed loves and respects the Sudanese people and wishes progress and stability for them.

He said that the Africans are capable to solve their problems by themselves, indicating stability in Sudan is important for the stability of the continent.

Ambassador Derer hoped that the name of Sudan will be removed from the countries sponsoring terrorism, calling for intensifying the diplomatic work in this regard.