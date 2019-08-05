Sudan: Al-Burhan - Agreement Between TMC and FFC Remained Awaited Since Independence

FCC leader Ahmed Rabee and Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’ hold copies of the Constitutional Declaration during the signing ceremony in Khartoum.

Khartoum — The Chairman of Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen Abdul-Al-Fattah Al-Burhan, said that the agreement which was reached between the Transitional Military council and the forces of declaration of the Freedom and Change the Sudanese people has been waited since the Independence.

Al-Burhan said in statements to Al-Hadath TV channel today Sudan door is now is open to absorb all its people and components

He added that the Transitional Military Council is ready to complete the march with the Forces of freedom and Change, pointing out that the agreement has paved the way to establishing the civil government and making it a reality.