Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo - Sudan Entered New Stage After Signing of Constitutional Document

FCC leader Ahmed Rabee and Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’ hold copies of the Constitutional Declaration during the signing ceremony in Khartoum.

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, stressed that the signing of the constitutional document marks opening of a new chapter in Sudan history.

He said the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change have entered the negotiations as partners and left as one team that is concerned with the Sudan, stressing that the two sides will not rest until they punish by fair justice all those who have committed crimes against the homeland and the citizens.

Lt. Gen. Daglo said that the constitutional document's signing came after strenuous efforts, pointing out that the homeland is needy for accord and serious work to realize the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

He thanked the African mediation, Ethiopia and the brotherly and friendly countries who contributed by support and advice to the achieving this agreement and also expressed thanks to all the negotiators, the media and the Sudanese people.