Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo - Sudan Entered New Stage After Signing of Constitutional Document

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, stressed that the signing of the constitutional document marks opening of a new chapter in Sudan history.
He said the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change have entered the negotiations as partners and left as one team that is concerned with the Sudan, stressing that the two sides will not rest until they punish by fair justice all those who have committed crimes against the homeland and the citizens.
Lt. Gen. Daglo said that the constitutional document's signing came after strenuous efforts, pointing out that the homeland is needy for accord and serious work to realize the aspirations of the Sudanese people.
He thanked the African mediation, Ethiopia and the brotherly and friendly countries who contributed by support and advice to the achieving this agreement and also expressed thanks to all the negotiators, the media and the Sudanese people.
Read the original article on SNA.
June 30 Mass Demonstration - the Game Changer
Al-Burhan - Agreement Between TMC and FFC Awaited Since Independence
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.