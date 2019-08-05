Sudan Constitutional Declaration Signed - Sovereign Council to Be Announced in Two Weeks

FCC leader Ahmed Rabee and Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’ hold copies of the Constitutional Declaration during the signing ceremony in Khartoum.

Khartoum — Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) today signed the Constitutional Declaration, agreed in the early hours of yesterday morning, that clears the way for a formation of an interim government.

The Constitutional Declaration was formally signed at a ceremony in the capital Khartoum by Ahmed Rabee on behalf of the FFC, and TMC deputy chairman Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', in the presence of African Union and Ethiopian mediators, who have been instrumental in brokering the hard-won agreement.

Following the signing today, reliable Radio Dabanga sources expect that full ratification will occur on August 17. The composition of the Sovereign Council that will govern Sudan during an interim period of three years in the run-up to elections, will be announced the next day.

It is hoped that August 20 will see the announcement of Sudan's new Prime Minister, and the Cabinet will be finalised on August 28.

Contentious issues

In the final stage of negotiation which concluded on Saturday, the two parties agreed on contentious matters such as the position of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's main government militia, commanded by Hemeti, and the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

During the coming interim period of 39 months, the RSF will be commanded by the Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese army. The security apparatus will be supervised by the Sovereign Council and the Cabinet.

TMC

In a statement following the signing via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Hemeti stressed that "the signing of the constitutional document marks opening of a new chapter in Sudan history".

He said the TMC FFC entered the negotiations as partners and left as one team that is concerned with Sudan, stressing that "the two sides will not rest" until those who have committed crimes against Sudan and its citizens are brought to justice by fair trial.

Hemeti thanked the African mediation, Ethiopia and the friendly countries who contributed by support and advice to the achieving this agreement. He also expressed thanks to all the negotiators, the media and the Sudanese people.