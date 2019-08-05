Sudan: Economist Draws Economic Road Map for the Civil Government

Khartoum — The head of the Department of Economics at the Sudan International University Dr. Magda Mustafa Sadiq has drawn up a road map for the Sudanese government in the transitional period until the formation of an elected government that pull the national economy out of the dark tunnel.

In a statement to SUNA, Dr Magda called for an urgent emergency program that addresses all citizens' daily issues, namely providing daily living necessities, fuel and stabilizing electricity, especially in the industrial sector, and rescuing the agricultural season from failure. Regarding lifting the name of Sudan from the list of the terrorism sponsoring states, Dr. Magda predicted a clear economic openness in the fields of international cooperation and Sudan's foreign relations with the regional and global economic blocs, making Sudan's doors open to huge international investments, especially from western countries in various fields of investment such as agriculture, mining, infrastructure, tourism and animal care and fattening. Dr. Magda stressed that the political stability would lead to the speeding up of completion of work and the removal of bureaucratic restrictions, which will encourage more investors and lead to the economic openness in the fields of international cooperation and Sudan's foreign relations with the regional and global economic blocs, calling on the government to prioritize the completion of negotiations of Sudan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). She pointed out that the transition from the military to the civil authority and the reconciliation between the armed movements and the forces engaging to the process of civil transformation and the focus on the issues of peace in theould stabilize all regions of Sudan, leading to the rehabilitation of tourism, which will become an important resource of income in Sudan, as well as further investment in mining.