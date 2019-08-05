Nigeria: We Won't Allow Criminals to Occupy Any Part of Nigeria - Buratai

Zaria — The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Yusuf Tukur Buratai, has assured that criminals will not be allowed to occupy any part of the country.

He gave the assurance at the weekend during the 61st passing out parade of the Senior Secondary of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria.

"I would like to reassure you all that the Nigerian Army is committed to the unity and security of this country and would do everything humanly possible to ensure that no part of this country is occupied by criminal elements. We will continue to support the civilian authorities by ensuring that our country's men and women are safe and protected in the course of their legitimate activities," he said.

Represented by Lt. General Lamidi Adeosun, Chief of Training and Operations, Buratai said the welfare of officers and men of the army would continue to be his priority.

He said: "I am particularly concerned with the wellbeing of our children. To this end, all our educational and medical facilities have been upgraded for quality service delivery. It is hoped that these efforts would motivate troops in the front line and those on other duties.