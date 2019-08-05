Nigerians Ask National Assembly to Probe Obasanjo's $16bn Power Spending, Others

Nigerians under the aegis of Young Nigerian Professionals (YNP) have demanded the National Assembly to probe the $16 billion spending on power during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007.

They also demanded the federal lawmakers to do same to the regime of late President Umaru Musa Yar'adua, former President Goodluck Jonathan and the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the Chairman of the forum, Charles Olufemi Folayan who was flanked by many others said without probing and bringing those who brought Nigeria down to justice, the country cannot move forward.

"With just a year to go before the 2020 target of a 40,000 MW for the country, based on the alleged investment in the proposed power plants, all those who have questions to answer must be brought forward to explain why the power generation target has remained unattainable despite the huge investments.

"Considering that this will be a very comprehensive investigation, covering the $16 billion spent by the Obasanjo-led government between 1999 and 2007, the power spending of administrations of Presidents Umaru Musa Yar'Adua (late), Goodluck Jonathan and the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari; we are confident no one will hide under the excuse of being witchhunted.

"It is high time that the books are opened, and the way and manner all funds allocated to this sector were spent are made public; while those who are found wanting face the wrath of the law.

"We therefore totally support the resolve of the House of Representatives to investigate and uncover those behind the ineffective and corruption - ridden investments in the power sector.