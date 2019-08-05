Sudan: Egypt Congratulates On Signing of Constitutional Declaration

4 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The caretaker Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Omar Dahab, received in his office on Sunday the Egyptian Ambassador to Sudan, Hussam Eissa.

The Egyptian Ambassador conveyed the congratulations of the Egyptian people and its government to the Sudanese people and government for reaching the agreement between Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC).

The Egyptian ambassador expressed Egypt full support to the Sudanese people choices.

Ambassador Dahab has thanked the Egyptian Ambassador for the positive role that Egypt played in favor of Sudan during the past period.

