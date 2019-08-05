Sudan: Al-Sanhuri - Agreement Will Transfer Country to Development and Growth

Khartoum — The Leading figure of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), Ali Al-Rayah Al-Sanhuri, has described the signing of the Constitutional Declaration between Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces for Freedom and Change on Monday as starting point for development and growth in the country.
He stated to SUNA that the signing agreement which came after multiple tour and arduous of negotiation will compensate the people of Sudan on their patience which lasted for three decades.
Al-Sanhuri hoped that the coming period will witness enhancement of the Sudanese economy and realization of prosperity and progress, calling on all the people to cooperate and unite efforts for increasing the production.
He praised the efforts and patience of the people of Sudan who made miracles, affirming their ability to building a modern and civil state.
Read the original article on SNA.
Constitutional Declaration Document Initialed By Rivals in Khartoum
Egypt Congratulates Sudan On Signing of Constitutional Declaration
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.