Sudan: Al-Sanhuri - Agreement Will Transfer Country to Development and Growth

Photo: Sudan News Agency/Radio Dabanga
FCC leader Ahmed Rabee and Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’ hold copies of the Constitutional Declaration during the signing ceremony in Khartoum.
4 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Leading figure of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), Ali Al-Rayah Al-Sanhuri, has described the signing of the Constitutional Declaration between Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces for Freedom and Change on Monday as starting point for development and growth in the country.

He stated to SUNA that the signing agreement which came after multiple tour and arduous of negotiation will compensate the people of Sudan on their patience which lasted for three decades.

Al-Sanhuri hoped that the coming period will witness enhancement of the Sudanese economy and realization of prosperity and progress, calling on all the people to cooperate and unite efforts for increasing the production.

He praised the efforts and patience of the people of Sudan who made miracles, affirming their ability to building a modern and civil state.

