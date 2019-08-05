Angola: Basketball - Angola Beat Egypt in International Tournament

Luanda — Angola senior women's basketball team beat Egypt 88-82 on Saturday in the first match of the International Tournament taking place in Dakar, Senegal.

The tournament, which precedes the 2019 FIBA Africa Women's Basketball Championship, is counting on the presence of Angola, Senegal, Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire.

Angola lifted the African title two times in 2011 (Bamako - Mali) and 2013 (Maputo - Mozambique).

Nigeria are the current defending champions.