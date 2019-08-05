Sudan: Statement By the Spokesperson On the Signing of a Constitutional Declaration in Sudan

FCC leader Ahmed Rabee and Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’ hold copies of the Constitutional Declaration during the signing ceremony in Khartoum.

press release

Further to their agreement on a political declaration last month, the Sudanese parties agreed today on a constitutional declaration which paves the way for the formation of a transitional government.

This achievement offers a unique opportunity to implement a genuine civilian led transition and address the aspirations of the Sudanese people for peace and prosperity.

At this historic moment, we commend the determination and sense of responsibility of the two parties as well as the longstanding efforts of the African Union/Ethiopian mediation.

We look forward to the formal signing ceremony of the document which due to be held on 17 August with the prime minister and other key officials announced soon after.

The EU is committed to support Sudan on its way towards peace, democracy and prosperity and will work with the civilian-led transitional government to that end.