Uganda: Gen Tumwine Renews Debate On Bush War Fighters

Gen Elly Tumiwine was in bullish mood when he appeared before Parliament's Committee on Rules and Discipline on Friday.

Members of Parliament accuse him of disrespecting the institution of Parliament, in which he has served as Army MP for decades.

Bukonzo West MP Godfrey Atkins Katusabe, in one of the charges levelled against Gen Tumwine, alleges that during a discussion about a cattle market and an abattoir in Kasese District on July 22, Gen Tumwine uttered demeaning statements against Parliament and Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

This is what Mr Katusabe claims Gen Tumwine said: "Who is Speaker? Who is she? The Speaker rules over Parliament, she doesn't rule over Uganda. Do not tell me about the Speaker and Parliament. The army cannot be directed by civilians."

There is another charge fronted by Rubaga North MP Moses Kasibante, who alleges that during an interview with CBS radio in Kampala on May 23, 2018, Gen Tumwine again attacked Parliament and the Speaker after the House resolved that he quits Nommo Gallery and pays Shs1.62b in rent arrears.

Reading from a transcription of the interview that he said was translated from Luganda to English by the School of Humanities and Social Sciences of Makerere University, Mr Kasibante quoted Gen Tumwine as saying: "She (Kadaga) doesn't understand and it is the same thing to all of them (MPs). They sit in their chairs and say what they don't understand."

Gen Tumwine still occupies Nommo Gallery, which is a government property, and he has not paid rent for it since late 1980s when he first occupied it. He says he found structures dilapidated and repaired them, and that he does not use the facility for commercial purposes but to promote art.

Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal has also accused Gen Tumwine of threatening her in the precincts of Parliament, a charge which the committee is also investigating.

After a number of false starts, Gen Tumwine appeared before the committee on Friday, but the inquest still did not take off because he raised a procedural issue and asked for more time. The MPs gave him until Tuesday morning.

In the committee, Gen Tumwine, whose love for music is well publicised, having released some not so famous singles, broke into song to underline his Bush War credentials. He blurted out the lyrics of one of the rallying songs of the National Resistance Army (NRA), the outfit for which he is credited for having fired the first bullet during the attack on Kabamba on February 6, 1981.

Do Bush War Generals demand so much?

The issue of Gen Tumwine occupying Nommo Gallery without paying for it had been quiet for a long time, but it was resurrected by Mr Pius Bigirimana, when he was transferred from the Office of the Prime Minister to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development as permanent secretary. Mr Bigirimana saw Nommo Gallery as a possible source of income for a ministry that was cash-trapped. Gen Tumwine told him off. Parliament intervened and the General also told the House off.

To those who ask questions of Gen Tumwine, he often retorts that he sacrificed for the peace this country enjoys. Gen Tumwine never appears in public without his dark shades, and from time to time mentions that he was injured during the war and lost one of his eyes.

Talking of injuries during the war, Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza, Uganda's ambassador to Burundi, was also injured during the war. He is credited for having been one of the fiercest commanders who headed a mobile brigade that conducted its business mostly in peri-urban areas.

Gen Kyaligonza was recently in the news over allegations of assaulting a traffic police officer in Seeta, Mukono District. In the incident, which happened in February, and was captured on video, Gen Kyaligonza is seen talking down to the police officer as his military guards manhandle her. The scuffle resulted from the police officer flagging down Gen Kyaligonza's car after it made a U-turn on the busy Kampala-Jinja highway.

The cause of the problem, as Gen Kyaligonza outlined it, was that his guards warned the police officer that she had flagged down a General's vehicle, but that the police officer refused to retreat. If she wanted to find out what "General" means, it would appear, Gen Kyaligonza emerged to do just that.

The Uganda People's Defence Forces, following public outrage, moved to arrest and charge before its court Gen Kyaligonza's guards, but when it came to the principal, the army only said he was not above the law. After some back-and-forth, Gen Kyaligonza paid a visit to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, at his office in Naguru in what was billed as a questioning regarding the matter.

The General has not personally appeared in a court in Mukono where a case of assault was opened against him, always sending his lawyers to argue that the matter is being handled by the military.

Do these two Generals - Tumwine and Kyaligonza - feel they gave too much to the country and deserve so much more than they have got in return?

In an interview with this newspaper in November 2014, Col Amanya Mushega, who abandoned a teaching job at university to join the war, cited Gen Salim Saleh and Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu as other officers who got injured in the war but have not placed similar demands on Ugandans.

Col Mushega said it is important for Ugandans to recognise the role that the Bush War fighters played in pacifying Uganda, but that the role must not be blown out of context.

To those who feel more entitled than others due to the sacrifices they made, Col Mushega said: "If it is about shedding blood, maybe we can take those who are still alive to the blood bank and return that blood so that everyone lives in peace in Uganda."

Ggwanga, Sejusa

Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga, who is credited with making a big contribution towards the war as they hit home stretch, has said - and done - so much that has divided opinion.

Gen Ggwanga loves his gun, and when a relative of his was involved in a land wrangle in Bulenga, Wakiso District, Gen Ggwanga showed up with a machine gun and threatened to shoot the "land grabbers".

In August 2017, Gen Ggwanga set fire to a tractor that had been stationed at a piece of land he was wrangling over with someone.

Gen Ggwanga, then a Brigadier, told this newspaper when asked about the incident: "I burnt that tractor. Tell them. I am now hunting them. I am a bad hunter. Let them know."

And then in January this year, Maj Gen Ggwanga was involved in another altercation. On this occasion, he said, his son reported that occupants of a vehicle belonging to artiste Catherine Kusasira were playing their music a bit too loud for the General's son's liking, and they refused to turn it down when he asked them to do so.

"I had to get my gun, shoot the tyre of her vehicle and go back home. What those people should know is that some of us are on the target list; they should stay away from us," Maj Gen Ggwanga told this newspaper after the incident.

Another General who got into altercations with members of the public is Gen David Sejusa, formerly known as Tinyefuza. On one occasion, Gen Sejusa, angered by the noise that emanated from a mosque near his former residence in Kyengera, Wakiso District, shot in the air to disperse people during prayer. He had to shift from the neighbourhood shortly afterwards, and years later, returned to the place to make peace with the Muslim faithful he had angered.

Gen Sejusa also made news when, shortly after Jennifer Musisi took over at Kampala Capital City Authority, they were embroiled in a fight over a KCCA house which he occupied. He threatened to arrest Ms Musisi, but was he eventually thrown out of the house.

Muhwezi tells off Justice Ogoola

Another fracas involving a Bush War fighter features Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, who was minister of Health and was among officials who were under investigation over misuse of Global and Gavi funds.

Justice James Ogoola, who was head of the commission of inquiry into the matter, made comments to the effect that Gen Muhwezi had not acted as a patriot, and that he should apologise to Ugandans.

An angry Gen Muhwezi let out a diatribe in response: "My lord, we look to this commission to find responsibility in whatever might have gone wrong. That's the expectation of the people of Uganda. I would like also to say to the people of Uganda, when there has been a call for patriotism and statesmanship, I have been there.

"I don't know, my Lord, where you were at that time, but the peace and tranquility and rule of law which prevails today, I was part of (the team that brought it). I don't posture when I am doing things; even when I am here, I don't posture. I am real. I am a real person, Jim Muhwezi. What has happened, if there is anything that went wrong and I had a hand in it, I would take full responsibility. ... My Lord, if it was a question of taking responsibility in that (light) you would have resigned when two judges were allegedly bribed (Ogoola was Principal Judge then, in charge of the High Court). You did not. I think you were right because these were mere allegations. I am not aware that there is any finding as yet, we are all ears. That's all I can say."

In the earlier days of the NRM government, then Internal Affairs Minister Kahinda Otafiire, on October 15, 1987, drew a pistol on the late Jennifer Kutesa at a hotel in Kampala during an argument. He resigned soon after the incident.

In accepting the resignation, according to Radio Uganda archives, President Museveni said he welcomed it "because the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government will not tolerate any indiscipline displayed by anybody regardless of his position, as shown by Otafiire."

The same minister, who was returned to Cabinet after a spell in the political wilderness, drew a pistol on former Daily Monitor photojournalist Mike Odongkara while he was taking pictures of an accident scene involving his car on April 26, 2008.

Maj Gen Otafiire explained the second incident as an action he took in self-defence.

"Somebody ahead of me was driving badly. I tried to avoid him and I ended up in the ditch. I was alone, and then someone came flashing (photographing). In that situation, you will get out your gun," explained the minister in an interview with Daily Monitor published on May 2, 2008.

UPDF efforts to portray discipline

President Museveni has on several occasions stated that he started fighting for freedom of this country as early as in the 1960s. However, his fight became actively known when he led a five-year guerrilla war which ushered in his regime by capturing power on January 26, 1986.

Throughout his leadership, Mr Museveni has built the UPDF as one of the respected armies on the African continent. Soldiers have been sent to specialised trainings in and around the country, where they are also inculcated with discipline.

In enforcing discipline in the army, notwithstanding individual excesses by some of the top ranking military officers, the army has had a number of steps taken.

In a bid to enforce discipline and making the soldiers be law-abiding citizens, there was the establishment of the Army General Court Martial.

The court has mostly been handling cases related to abuse of the army's code of conduct and also trying soldiers who break the general laws of Uganda.

In February, when Gen Kyaligonza and his escorts allegedly assaulted a police officer on duty in Mukono, the UPDF came out saying they had arrested the two soldiers and they would face disciplinary action.

'It is very regrettable and apologies to our police sister. UPDF and UPF are establishing the facts. Findings will guide action to be taken," said defence spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire.

However, some of the top UPDF ranking officers like Maj Gen (Rtd) Kasirye Ggwanga have been in the news over cases of alleged misconduct. With the shooting at a vehicle of singer Catherine Kusasira, recorded by police as case number nine in the last 10 years.

In spite some of these indiscipline cases in the army, there are Bush War Generals that have lived a life free of controversy.

Some of these are Gen Salim Saleh, who is President Museveni's young brother, Internal Affairs Minister Gen Jeje Odongo, former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Inspector General of Police Gen Katumba Wamala and Gen Ivan Koreta.

What they say about the issue

Brig Richard Karemire - Army spokesperson.

"It is not that the country owes them but rather it an indisputable fact and not just an army position that the NRA/UPDF patriots supported by the wanainchi (citizens) made a great sacrifice and a big number of the comrades paid the ultimate price by shading their blood. Lives were lost and a good number sustained serious injuries to liberate Uganda and establish the current peace and stability. Those who don't believe or don't want to hear it, just need to spend some quiet time reading Uganda's history or should be humble and kind enough to shed off their negative biases. Facts remain facts and can't be changed however much others think or wish otherwise.

For this, we owe them respect and indeed many of us endeavour to bestow the same to them."

Maj Gen (Rtd) Otafiire

"Why do you want to drag me into these things happening in a committee of Parliament whose proceedings I am not part of? Yes, I was in the bush, but I have never said those things you are referring to."

Col Shaban Bantariza- deputy director, Uganda Media Centre

"Didn't we fight? Nobody says Ugandans owe us a lot but there are people who intend to erase that positive history. And anybody who intends to erase that positive history that made it possible for us to have a Parliament, to have LCs and all these authorities you have around, the freedom even to insult the President, we should definitely be able to defend that history.

We must defend that sacrifice because it did not come out of laziness, heaven supported us but we bled and died for it. That is a sacrifice that Gen Tumwine and others talk about.

There is a scheme to get UPDF out of Parliament and so this Gen Tumwine thing is a spark to raise that debate when Niwagaba (Ndorwa East MP) brings up his Bill and it is part of it.

So, they are using this spark as a mobilisation tool to have a big debate about whether the military should stay in Parliament or not.

Otherwise, how many Bush War comrades have you heard, all of us bragging around town saying that we fought for you and you owe us a lot? First of all, we did not win alone, we won with you. If you had not supported us, how would we have won?

That is why in political education we taught our fighters, we always told them a civilian is greatest and biggest guard. That philosophy cannot come and say you owe us a lot."