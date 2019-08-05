Tanzania: Yanga's Yellow, Green to Colour Dar

DAR ES SALAAM city will be coloured yellow and green today as Young Africans fans descents to the National Stadium to mark the inaugural 'Siku ya Wananchi'.

For the past seven days, Yanga were engaged in a number of activities line up for inaugural 'Wiki ya Wananchi' and the festivities reach its climax today with grand friendly match against Kenya Premier League (KPL) side Kariobangi Sharks.

Yanga will play the match as part of activities lined up for inaugural 'Wiki ya Wananchi' event, which has specifically been organised to among other things to parade players, who will be trading with the Jangwani Street side for the upcoming season.

Initially, Yanga was due to face AS Vita on the same date but the Congolese side canceled the trip to Tanzania due to tight schedule after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released inter clubs fixtures.

"Preparations are complete for the club to host the grand bonanza. It will be a great match against Kariobangi Sharks, who recently beat English Premier League side Everton FC in SportPesa Super Cup," said Yanga Vice-Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela. Ahead of the 'big' event, Yanga have launched their new home and away kit for the 2019/2020 season.

The new shirt will for the first time be used during the 'Mwananchi Day' today and already Yanga members and fans are rushing to purchase the replica jerseys.

Speaking during the kits launch in Dar es Salaam on Friday, Yanga Chairman Mshindo Msolla aid the replica of the home and away kit are available to buy.

Msola urged all club members and fans countrywide to buy original club jerseys to help boost club's revenue, as part of supporting the development and self-dependence of their club.

Msolla said during his tour to various club's branches in the country, many members told him that they were not buying the club jerseys because they clearly know that their club was not benefiting from the sales.

"With this in mind, I now call upon all the members and fans of our club to buy our newly introduced kit because their club is now going to benefit," Msolla said.

"Make sure that you buy original jersey... our new club kit are on sale at GSM malls located at Msasani, Pugu Mall and at the clubhouse at the Jangwani Street in Kariakoo," said Msolla.

GSM Company won tender to supply Yanga kit recently and it reported that the company tendered 1.3bn/- for the deal. Yanga are aiming to come strong in the Mainland Premier League after failing to win title in the past two seasons.

They are also gunning to sparkle in CAF Champion League for the 2019 / 2020 season have revealed their home and away kits produced by GSM for the season which commence later this month. Kariobangi Sharks are heading into tomorrow's clash in a buoyant form after defeating English Premier League (EPL) side Everton on post-match penalties in another pre-season friendly held last month in Nairobi.

Sharks defeated Yanga 3-2 during the SportPesa Cup earlier in the year and midfielder Sven Yidah, who is famous for his trademark cheeky penalty celebrations, doesn't see why history will not repeat itself.

Yidah said his team is busy plotting how to do a double over Yanga. "Pre-season is important. Each game is important. We have beaten Yanga before and there is no reason why we cannot repeat this feat," Yidah said.

The Jangwani Street lads will face Botswana side Township Rollers in CAF Champions League, with first round, first leg set for August 9, 10, or 11 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The return leg will be held in Gaborone two weeks later. In March 2018, Yanga were knocked out of the CAF Champions League by Township Rollers on a 2-1 aggregate after playing a goalless draw in Gaborone, Botswana in the second leg tie.

In the first leg which was held in Dar es Salaam on March 6, Yanga were defeated 2-1.

If Yanga make it past Township Rollers, they will progress into the second round in which they will face winner of the match between Green Mamba of Eswatini or Zambia side Zesco.