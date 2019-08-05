Tanzania: Uphold Peace and Security, Tanzanians Told

4 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

THE Minister of State in the Second Vice-President Office in Zanzibar, Mohamed Abood, has said that peace and security enjoyed in the country was the main pillar for economic development, therefore efforts to promote it should be valued by every Tanzanian.

"There are some people who think that peace promoting is a heavy burden to the government, but I tell you, if there is no peace, nothing positive can be done, not even worshiping can take place," the minister said on Friday evening.

He made the remarks when he officiated over the closure of the seventh capstone course which was conducted by the National Defense College (NDC) and attended by senior government officials, from regional commissioners, permanent secretaries and heads of public institutions.

The minister therefore advised NDC to continue upholding the peace, saying that the Union government and Zanzibar collaborate in promoting peace, so they should avoid actions and sentiments which may jeopardize the nation's peace and security.

According to Lieutenant Masao, hunger, disease, unemployment, inflation, corruption, and unbearable living costs are some of the reasons which corrugate peace at individual level, which he said can put national peace at high risk.

Read the original article on Daily News.

