Tanzania: Three to Face Hangman's Noose Over Murder

HIGH Court Judge, Lameck Mlacha convicted three persons for the murder of four people in Katoma Ward on the outskirts of Bukoba Municipal Council, and sentenced them to death by hanging.

The convicts were identified as Aliyu Dauda Hassan (36), from Kemondo, in Bukoba Rural district, Rashid Mzee Athuman (29), and Ngesela Keya Ismail (24), both from Rwamishenye ward in Bukoba Municipality.

Before passing the sentence, Justice Mlacha noted that the prosecution proved the murder offence beyond any reasonable doubt.

He elaborated that electronic evidence which was tendered in court as exhibits, including computer print outs was corroborated by PW 4, PW 5 and PW 7.

Judge Mlacha also observed that Rashid Mzee was found in possession of a stolen mobile phone, the property of the late Kaijage John, who was among the four people who were murdered on the night of November 1, 2015.

He also said evidence proved that the three convicts had regular communication. Judge Mlacha dismissed the defense of torture raised by the convicts, noting that the confessions were made voluntarily.

Also, he dismissed the defense of alibi raised by the third convict (Ismail), who claimed that he was away in Dar es Salaam when the murders were committed.

He said the 18 prosecution witnesses were credible and there was strong circumstantial evidence linking the convicts with the murders. "In totality, the murder offence has been proved beyond any reasonable doubt.

I herewith convict the three accused of the murder of the four people, and herewith sentence them to death by hanging," he announced publicly before a fully packed courtroom which was heavily guarded by armed police men and prison guards.

The killings in which most of the victims had their throats cut, and which caused much panic among Kagera Region residents, were linked to superstitious beliefs.

During hearing of the Murder Case No 66/2017, Mr John Kessy, the former OC CID for Bukoba, told the court that on November 1, 2015, four people, three males and a female were murdered on a single night.

He told the court that at around 11.30 p.m, he received a phone call and immediately rushed to Ekigoma Hamlet in Katoma Ward, about 15 kilometers from Bukoba town and found two bodies of a male and a female lying in a pool of blood.

According to Mr Kessy, who testified as PW 10, as detectives were examining the bodies, he received another call and rushed to the nearby Akilembo Hamlet where he found two more bodies.

He identified the four deceased as Kaijage John, Anastela Paschal, Emmanuel Joseph and Evodius Aloys, all residents of Katoma Ward, in Bukoba Rural District.

The prosecution side was led by Principal State Attorney, Hashim Ngole assisted by Senior State Attorney Hianico Mlekano and State Attorney, Chema Maswi.

The defense team, on the other hand, was led by Advocates; Mathias Rweyemamu (for all three accused), Zedy Ally (first accused), Dastan Mtagahywa (second accused) and Brighton Mugisha (third accused).