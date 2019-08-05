Zimbabwe: Govt to Launch Export Strategy

5 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Government will this month launch the National Export Strategy in a bid to increase the growth of exports by at least 10 percent annually.

This was said by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo during an induction of new ZimTrade board members.

The new members are chairperson Mrs Clara Mlambo, Dr Davison Gomo, Ms Florence Makombe, Dr Gift Mugano and Mr Stewart Nyakotyo.

The members will join Mr Admire Masenda, Mr Mike Eric Juru, Ms Peggy Rambanapasi and Mr Brian Kagondo, who are appointed by the private sector.

"You are expected to facilitate the implementation of the National Export Strategy that will be launched in August 2019," Minister Moyo said.

"The strategic goal is to grow exports by at least 10 percent annually. You should also identify all regulatory and non-regulatory impediments affecting the growth of exports."

Speaking on behalf of the new board members, Mr Kagondo said they would use their diverse backgrounds to achieve the set targets.

