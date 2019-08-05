Zimbabwe: Cde Chinx's Son Dies

THE son of the late popular musician, Dickson "Cde Chinx" Chingaira, Sagelaw Chingaira, died on the wee hours of Saturday after he was hit by a car in Greendale, in a suspected "'hit and run'" accident

Sagelaw, who was poised to take over his late father's band, died on admission to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he had been taken for treatment.

He was 26.

A family member confirmed Sagelaw's death, describing it as a big loss to the family. "It is true that we lost him," said Sagelaw's aunt. "We were called at around 3am on Saturday and we were told that Sagelaw had been hit by a car in Greencroft near the Total Service Station while he was coming from hanging out with his friends.

"We rushed to the scene and took him to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died a few moments later."

The aunt said Sagelaw was planning to revive his father's band, although he was committed to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service where he was employed.

"He was into music and he once did a song 'Nzira Dzema Youths' when his father was still alive," she said. "Sagelaw was into music and his acts were similar to those of his father. If you remember, he performed with the ZPCS band at his father's funeral."

Sagelaw's auntie said mourners were gathered at the family's Mabelreign, Harare, home.