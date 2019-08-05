Zimbabwe: Cde Chinx's Son Dies

THE son of the late popular musician, Dickson "Cde Chinx" Chingaira, Sagelaw Chingaira, died on the wee hours of Saturday after he was hit by a car in Greendale, in a suspected "'hit and run'" accident
Sagelaw, who was poised to take over his late father's band, died on admission to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he had been taken for treatment.
He was 26.
A family member confirmed Sagelaw's death, describing it as a big loss to the family. "It is true that we lost him," said Sagelaw's aunt. "We were called at around 3am on Saturday and we were told that Sagelaw had been hit by a car in Greencroft near the Total Service Station while he was coming from hanging out with his friends.
"We rushed to the scene and took him to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died a few moments later."
The aunt said Sagelaw was planning to revive his father's band, although he was committed to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service where he was employed.
"He was into music and he once did a song 'Nzira Dzema Youths' when his father was still alive," she said. "Sagelaw was into music and his acts were similar to those of his father. If you remember, he performed with the ZPCS band at his father's funeral."
Sagelaw's auntie said mourners were gathered at the family's Mabelreign, Harare, home.
Read the original article on The Herald.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.