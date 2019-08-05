Zimbabwe: Warriors in Seventh Heaven

Zimbabwe ... ... ... .. (1) 3

Mauritius... ... ... ... . (1) 1

(Zimbabwe win 7-1 on aggregate)

PRINCE DUBE joined an exclusive list of Zimbabweans who have scored a hat-trick for the Warriors as his three goals fired his team to victory at Barbourfields to complete a comprehensive seven-goal demolition of Mauritius in this African Nations Championship qualifier.

The Warriors, who had one leg in the next round after a 4-0 win in the first leg in Mauritius, completed the job to book a date against Lesotho who stunned South Africa 3-0 in their backyard yesterday to win the battle 6-2 on aggregate.

Lesotho had won the first leg 3-2 at home.

Playing in his home stadium Dube, who has struggled for goals in the colours of Highlanders, was the star of the show with all the goals for the Warriors.

He scored in the 16th, 67th and 83rd minutes to join an elite list of Warriors players who have scored three goals in a single match.

That list has Shackman Tauro, who was the first to score a hat-trick for Zimbabwe way back in 1982 against Zanzibar, former Dynamos hitman, Vitalis Takawira who followed suit against Cameroon in 1995 and Gilbert Mushangazhike who did it against Vietnam two years later.

Agent Sawu then scored three goals against Eritrea in 1999 and the greatest Warrior of them all, Peter Ndlovu, got a hat-trick against Swaziland in 2004.

The Warriors had to go for 13 years before another player was to celebrate a hatrick when Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona scored three times against Liberia.

Yesterday, Dube joined that illustrious list.

The match yesterday was played against a background of reports that the ZIFA technical committee, which met on Saturday, had recommended that Joey Antipas take over as Warriors coach.

That coaching set-up, according to reports, will also have Dynamos' Tonderai Ndiraya as part of the backroom staff.

However, any decisions passed by the technical committee are only recommendations as they have to be endorsed by the ZIFA board which is set to meet soon to look at the case.

However, The Herald can reveal that Charles Mhlauri, one of just three coaches to guide the Warriors at the AFCON finals, has been in touch with some ZIFA officials and discussed with them the possibility of another romance with the national team.

Mhlauri is currently based in the United States.

He is considered one of the best football brains in Zimbabwean football, and after being contacted by some members of the technical committee, to discuss the possibility of him returning home for the job, Mhlauri then engaged some ZIFA officials and associates to find out if the time was ripe for him to make a return home.

"Charlie was sounded out by the ZIFA technical committee and he has also reached out to some people in Zimbabwean football, whom he trusts, to discuss if it's the right time for him to come back and coach the team," sources said.

"It's a very important time for the Warriors and Charlie has also been charmed by the talent that has been emerging in local football, especially after Marvelous Nakamba, Teenage Hadebe and Marshal Munetsi made big moves to big leagues."

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry said she will now be watching more of the Aston Villa matches after Nakamba's move to the English Premiership side.

"I will definitely be watching more @AVFCOfficial games games!! #MarvelousWelcome #Marvelous#AstonVilla#Zimbabwe," she tweeted at the weekend.

Nakamba was an unused substitute in Villa's 3-1 win over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena in Germany at the weekend in the Premiership team's last pre-season match.

Another key Zimbabwe international footballer, Khama Billiat, also didn't travel with Kaizer Chiefs for their 3-2 win against Highlands Park yesterday.

Billiat has been linked with a return to his old club Mamelodi Sundowns but Chiefs said he was not part of the squad as a precaution because of a slight injury.

ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said issues related to the coaching staff of the Warriors remain speculation until the board makes a decision.

"As we said in our last communication, the technical team had to sit first, and they did that on Saturday, and they will come up with recommendations and then the ZIFA board will make the final decision," said Gwesela.

"Until the ZIFA board meets and make a decision, everything remains just speculation."

Rahman Gumbo was in charge of yesterday's game where he was assisted by Lloyd Mutasa.

Gumbo has said his options remain open and, if he is asked to carry on, he will have to think about it.

Mauritius were the first to break the ice through Jean Aristide in the fourth minute who capitalised on captain Partson Jaure's mistake in a dangerous position.

Aristide's booming and rising shot gave goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda no chance.

It was, however, the only chance they got throughout the match as Sibanda was literally a spectator.

Zimbabwe restored parity 16 minutes into the match through Dube whose hard and low shot beat a diving Louis Christopher.

In the 67th minute it was two for the Warriors when Dube headed home before a goal of individual brilliance in the 83rd minute.

He found himself in possession in the centre circle, rode two tackles as he charged towards goal and on getting into the edge of the box, let loose a shot that was written goal all over it.

"We had a dull first half and I think it was largely to do with complacency on the part of my players but we are happy to progress," said coach Gumbo.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Ariel Sibanda, Ian Nekati, Kelvin Madzongwe (Ralph Kawondera, 76th min), Leeroy Mavhunga, Peter Muduhwa, Xolani Ndlovu, Never Tigere (Clive Augusto, 49th min), Nqobizitha Masuku, Partson Jaure, Phineas Bamusi (Evans Katana, 68th min), Prince Dube,

Mauritius: Emmanuel Foolchand (Yoan Dupre, 67th min) , James Sophie, Jean Francos, Jean Gentil, Jean Roussety, Jean Aristide, John Chiu (Jean Aristide, 55th min) Laurent Rouge, Louis Christopher, Louis Philbert, Ludovic Milazar,