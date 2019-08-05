South Africa: Mkhwebane's Probe Into Eskom's IPPs Should Reignite the Call for Socially Owned Renewable Energy

4 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sikho Luthango

Despite the political background, Phaphano Phasha's complaint to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane raises an important concern about the loss Eskom is currently making and the public protector's probe into these IPPs should reignite a conversation about a socially owned renewable energy and the just energy transition.

A target of about 50,000 by 2020 green-economy-related jobs was set by government's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPP). In a context of rising unemployment, reported to be 29% by Statistics South Africa, the highest since 2008, the renewable energy sector has the potential to generate jobs but a privatised model through the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) falls short on this promise and raises questions about whether it makes sense for Eskom to continue funding these multi-billion Rand contracts.

The market-driven approach taken by the indebted state-owned Eskom to introduce renewable energy through the privatised IPPs is also detrimental for the affordability of electricity for ordinary and impoverished South Africans in the long term.

The Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has announced a probe into Eskom's renewable Independent Power Producers' (IPPs) contracts which were signed in April 2018. The complaint was allegedly laid by former Zuma ally, Phaphano Phasha, through the Anti-poverty Forum...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Energy
Business
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Company
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.