South Africa: Mkhwebane's Probe Into Eskom's IPPs Should Reignite the Call for Socially Owned Renewable Energy

opinion

Despite the political background, Phaphano Phasha's complaint to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane raises an important concern about the loss Eskom is currently making and the public protector's probe into these IPPs should reignite a conversation about a socially owned renewable energy and the just energy transition.

A target of about 50,000 by 2020 green-economy-related jobs was set by government's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPP). In a context of rising unemployment, reported to be 29% by Statistics South Africa, the highest since 2008, the renewable energy sector has the potential to generate jobs but a privatised model through the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) falls short on this promise and raises questions about whether it makes sense for Eskom to continue funding these multi-billion Rand contracts.

The market-driven approach taken by the indebted state-owned Eskom to introduce renewable energy through the privatised IPPs is also detrimental for the affordability of electricity for ordinary and impoverished South Africans in the long term.

The Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has announced a probe into Eskom's renewable Independent Power Producers' (IPPs) contracts which were signed in April 2018. The complaint was allegedly laid by former Zuma ally, Phaphano Phasha, through the Anti-poverty Forum...