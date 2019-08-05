Kenya: Malkia Strikers Finish Bottom After Belgium Loss

4 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samuel Gacharira

Kenya finished bottom of group 'F' in the ongoing Inter-continental Olympic qualification tournament after losing 3-0 to Belgium (25-15, 25-14, 25-7) on Sunday in Catania, Italy.

Malkia Strikers coach Shaileen Ramdoo tried out different combinations in this match where every player, bar Pamela Masaisai had a touch of the ball.

Skipper Mercy Moim topped Kenya's scoring charts with eight points, while Noel Murambi and Sharon Chepchumba followed closely with six and three points respectively.

Britt Herbots scored a game-high 17, while Celine Van Gestel also got double digits with 11 to her credit as the Belgians bowed out honourably having also lost 3-0 to both Italy and Netherlands.

The result means Malkia Strikers now only have one route to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which is the continental qualifiers slated for January next year where all African countries will battle for one slot.

Netherlands and Italy face off in a potential cracker Sunday ight with a ticket to the Olympics at stake. Both teams are level on six points, but Italy have a better score ratio of 1.666 compared to the Dutch's 1.595.

